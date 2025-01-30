The rivalry between Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner and Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart continued on Wednesday night. It hasn't been long since the two competitors' Lego-themed battle.

Stewart, who previously made a running joke about Turner's Lego hobby in Indiana's previous win over Detroit on January 16, was ejected after a flagrant foul against the Pacers' Thomas Bryant on Wednesday.

Turner took to social media after the team's victory, noticeably calling out Stewart.

“You “Played” Yourself,” he wrote.

Myles Turner wins this round, as Pacers stomp Pistons

Turner recorded 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three, with seven rebounds in the Pacers' 133-119 win over the Pistons on Wednesday. He shed some light on the recent matchups.

“It wasn't no malice or anything crazy like that,” Turner said, per Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar, possibly but not clearly referencing the Malice at the Palace brawl involving the Pacers in a game against the Pistons in 2004. “It was just competitive talk. It's a team that's on the rise, a team that we're gonna see in the future. It was just good-spirited stuff, man. I think that's the beauty of this game. You go out there and compete and you talk a little bit and you go out and back it up too.”

Following the run-in from the two centers over two weeks ago, it appears Turner has left no doubt that he's ahead in whatever this competition has become between he and Stewart.