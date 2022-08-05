Myles Turner’s true feelings on Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers amid endless trade rumors

Myles Turner is no stranger to trade rumors. Over the past few seasons, he’s been linked to a number of different teams. However, he has yet to be traded. He even said that he’s become numb to the trade stirrings. Turner could still be dealt ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, but it appears as if he will remain with the Indiana Pacers this year. And according to Hoops Hype, Turner is content with staying in Indiana.

Myles Turner reportedly “loves Indiana” and is “excited to play with Tyrese Haliburton,” per Hoops Hype. Haliburton is a talented young player who features a pass-first style of play. Many guards tend to dribble at the top of the key for 15-20 seconds in today’s game. So Turner is obviously looking forward to playing with an old-school player like Haliburton who doesn’t mind racking up assists instead of points.

With that being said, Tyrese Haliburton features scoring prowess as well. The Turner-Haliburton duo can help lead the Pacers to a competitive season.

The Hoops Hype article also stated that Turner is expected to receive more scoring opportunities this year. Domantas Sabonis was traded last season which means Turner is the primary big man for the Pacers. Between Haliburton’s pass-first mentality and lack of other scoring options in the post, Myles Turner may be in line for his most impressive scoring output yet. He’s always been known as a solid rebounder and tenacious shot-blocker, so the scoring truly would be icing on the cake.

There is no question that the Pacers have a budding star in their midst. Indiana may have no choice but to pay him next summer.