Undrafted Japanese guard and Nebraska basketball standout Keisei Tominaga has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers according to a recent announcement.

Tominaga, who declared for the draft in 2023 but returned to Nebraska for his “super-senior” season, averaged 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 26.1 minutes per game over 32 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2023-24.

Known for his shooting prowess, he converted 37.6% of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game, following a solid 40.0% mark from beyond the arc the previous year.

Keisei Tominaga's stellar run with Nebraska basketball

Tominaga played three seasons at Nebraska, concluding his college career with averages of 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range over 94 games.

He scored a total of 1,074 points, which places him 30th on the school's all-time scoring list. He also ranks seventh in career 3-pointers made at Nebraska with 178.

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, he had his best season in 2023-24, averaging 15.1 points per game and achieving career highs in nearly every offensive statistic, earning second-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Tominaga's 76 three-pointers in 2023-24 placed him eighth on Nebraska's single-season leaderboard, and he ranked sixth in the Big Ten for three-pointers made per game.

He recorded a career-high 31 points against Illinois, marking one of three games where he scored 30 or more points as a Husker. His contributions were instrumental in leading Nebraska to a 23-11 record, a third-place finish in the Big Ten, and the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

The Japanese guard was also part of the G-League United during the offseason.

The Pacers betting on Keisei Tominaga with an Exhibit-10 contract

An Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed minimum-salary agreement that has no effect on a team's salary cap unless the player makes the regular season roster. This contract can either be changed into a two-way deal before the season begins or enable the player to receive a bonus of up to $77.5K if waived and remains with the team's G League affiliate for at least 60 days.

Tominaga has secured a one-year, non-guaranteed contract at the league minimum, allowing him to compete for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team's G-League affiliate. Known as the “Japanese Steph Curry,” he previously signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers in July and recently showcased his skills with the Japan senior national team at the 2024 Olympics.

Tominaga becomes the second undrafted rookie to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers, who are also adding Tennessee basketball's Josiah-Jordan James to their roster.

The Pacers will kick off their 2024-25 NBA season on October 23, facing Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. Last season, they made a significant run to the Eastern Conference Finals, marking their first appearance in that round since 2014.