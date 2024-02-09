Warriors' Steve Kerr makes perfect Steph Curry-Tyrese Haliburton comparison

The Indiana Pacers (29-23) and Golden State Warriors (23-25) enter their Tuesday matchup on two different trajectories with a little over two months left in the regular season. Tyrese Haliburton is looking to lead a young group into the NBA playoffs and distinctly announce himself as one of the future flag bearers of the sport. Surefire Hall of Famer Steph Curry is trying to keep a sinking dynasty afloat and squeeze into the NBA Play-in Tournament.

Although one is hoping to hold off Father Time for as long as possible and the other a young rising star anxious to make his franchise a truly relevant power once again, there is one similarity between these two point guards. Steve Kerr pointed it out ahead of his team's road game.

“He's got a joy about him that's infectious,” the Warriors head coach said, per the Pacers X account. “Reminds me a little bit of Steph. You know there's a beautiful combination of humility and confidence slash cockiness and it's really a great combination.”



Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton has the relentlessness to succeed

Kerr spent time with Haliburton while coaching Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer. He witnessed his strong sense of leadership and supreme skill firsthand. The rest of the NBA world got a peak during the 2022-23 campaign but is seeing it fully come to fruition this season.

While the Pacers have cooled off since their finals appearance in the NBA In-Season Tournament, they are still in position to finish above .500 for the first time in four years. Tyrese Haliburton and his 22.5 points and league-leading 11.7 assists per game are the biggest reason why this team is on the rise.

A Steph Curry comparison, which comes from someone with nine total championships (five as a player and four as coach), should motivate the former three-star recruit and excite fans for the many years to come. Haliburton will probably wait until after the game to be flattered, however.