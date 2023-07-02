Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is loving life right now after agreeing to a 5-year designated max contract extension worth up to $260 million. Haliburton was celebrating all over social media right after the deal was reported, and his latest Instagram post shows how he has been celebrating in real life as well.

In one of the pictures, Haliburton can be seen video chatting with Floyd Mayweather:

Tyrese Haliburton celebrating his new $260 million contract 💰 (via tyresehaliburton/IG) pic.twitter.com/I5UfgbCfCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 2, 2023

Another picture shows him partying with Travis Kelce and Georges Niang, who also got a new deal this summer. Here's his full post:

The max contract extension is well-deserved for Tyrese Haliburton, who was already blossoming into a star with the Sacramento Kings before he was traded to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis (Sabonis just got paid as well). Haliburton then became the unquestioned face of the Pacers franchise this past season, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 49.0% from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range.

Indiana didn't even make the play-in tournament despite Haliburton's monster campaign, but there's plenty to like about the future with him leading the way. This is especially true after the Pacers' moves so far this offseason. They drafted Jarace Walker in the lottery and then made a splash in free agency by adding Bruce Brown, followed by a trade for Obi Toppin.

Indiana probably won't be a contender in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24, but this will be a frisky team that could cause some trouble. And either way, Tyrese Haliburton is really feeling himself after getting this monster contract.