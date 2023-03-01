Tyrese Haliburton went off on Tuesday, leading the Indiana Pacers to a hard-fought victory over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Haliburton finished with 32 points on 9-of-18 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and zero turnovers (!) in 35 minutes of action. Unfortunately, it appears that the All-Star point guard has not come out of the win unscathed as the Pacers prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Spurs

At this point, it seems that Haliburton is headed for a night off on Thursday. Pacers beat reporter Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports that the 23-year-old is currently dealing with a calf strain. Haliburton was reportedly limited in practice on Wednesday, and he is now expected to be questionable to play against San Antonio.

You have to note, however, that the Pacers are set to take on the Spurs on Thursday night. San Antonio just snapped their 16-game losing streak on Tuesday with a surprise win against the Utah Jazz. At 15-47, the Spurs are the second-worst team in the league right now, just above the Houston Rockets. As such, there’s no denying that San Antonio is not the most formidable opponent for Indiana, which could factor in on their decision to give Haliburton a night off.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlise has been non-committal on his star’s playing status, while also implying that Tyrese Haliburton is going to be a game-time decision:

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Carlisle said.