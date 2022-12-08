By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Tyrese Haliburton is a blossoming superstar for the Indiana Pacers and on Monday he only further cemented that status. In a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Haliburton dished out 15 assists making it the third time he’s reached that mark this season as per the Twitter page StatMuse. No other player has reached that mark more than once this year.

15-assist games this season: 3 — Tyrese Haliburton

1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/syF7gDPGSQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 8, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton first reached the 15 assist mark on Nov. 12 in a win over the Toronto Raptors. He dished out 15 assists again on Nov. 25 in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. The other players to have reached that mark this season are Stephen Curry, Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul, Marcus Smart, John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Coming into the game against the Wolves, Haliburton had been averaging 10.9 assists per game which led the NBA. No other player in the league is averaging double-figures in assists.

Perhaps the biggest assist of this season for Haliburton came on Nov. 28 in a big road win against the Los Angeles Lakers. After the game, Haliburton went into detail about his thought process when he decided to dish the ball to rookie Andrew Nembhard who knocked down the game-winning three-point shot.

Haliburton has proven he is scorer as well. On the season he’s averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range. Wednesday’s win moved the Pacers to 13-12 on the season and they currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only half a game back of the fourth place Brooklyn Nets.