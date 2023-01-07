By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.

Nonetheless, Tyrese Haliburton’s reason for wearing a headband is much simpler: he’s just growing out his hair in preparation for a commercial shoot, per Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana. Haliburton also told Johnson that he wanted his barber to “have a lot of hair to work with” during his scheduled haircut on Saturday night.

But with his haircut appointment looming, Haliburton is bidding farewell to an article of clothing that we may never see him wear in an NBA game again. Posting on his official Twitter account, the 22-year old future Point God announced that Headband Haliburton is making his grand retirement.

“Retiring the headband, head too small and time for a haircut lol,” Haliburton wrote.

It’s not like a headband doesn’t suit Tyrese Haliburton. He might be right in that the headband he wore for the past three games looks big relative to his head, but perhaps he could use a smaller version more proportionate to his head shape. Nevertheless, Headband Hali joins the NBA’s growing list of impressive All-Star alter egos, a list that includes Hoodie Melo, Masked Kyrie, Newly-Born Son Fred VanVleet and Toaster Klay.

May you live on forever, Headband Hali.