Will the Pacers finally make a few trades in light of Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury?

The Indiana Pacers dodged a major bullet when news came out that Tyrese Haliburton only sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain, keeping him out for at least two weeks. Haliburton should return in February, and by then, regular programming should resume for a Pacers team that's been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the association.

However, the Pacers, amid Haliburton's injury recovery, face the risk of encountering the same demons that plagued them last season. In January 2023, Haliburton missed 10 games with a knee injury, and as a result, Indiana went 1-9. That stretch essentially kept them out of the playoff race. They would not want to repeat that same mistake.

Thus, with there being less than a month away before the trade deadline passes, now might be the ideal time for the Pacers to swing a trade or two to give the team the requisite weapons to hold the fort amid Tyrese Haliburton's injury. Moreover, these additions could help Indiana achieve a greater two-way balance, as they currently lean too far into the offensive side of the spectrum.

These are the trades the Pacers must pursue ASAP in light of recent team developments.

Pacers win the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes

Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Buddy Hield, Jarace Walker, Jalen Smith, 2024 OKC/LAC/UTA/HOU first-round pick, 2025 lottery-protected IND first-round pick

The Pacers have been ripe for a consolidation trade for quite some time; they've gathered some impressive depth over the past few seasons, therefore relegating the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jarace Walker, out of the rotation, while Buddy Hield, who appeared to have reclaimed his starting job over the past month or so, is back to plying his trade off the bench.

Even with the Pacers' acquisition of Obi Toppin this past offseason, they can still use a major upgrade at power forward moving forward if they aim to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Enter Pascal Siakam.

Siakam is a versatile offensive player who can create enough offense on his own to keep the Pacers afloat amid Tyrese Haliburton's absence. He is a mismatch problem at the four, as he can bully his way towards the rim and do his damage from the midpost area. Moreover, once Haliburton returns, Siakam should feast, as he's a dynamic secondary ballhandler who can knife through defenses with ease all the while displaying some impressive court vision and scoring touch for his size.

Pascal Siakam's defensive workload also goes under the radar. He was part of the Raptors' stifling defensive units during their contending days in the late 2010s and early 2020s, as he's big enough to act as a deterrent near the rim, and his mobility allows him to cover opposing wings and switch onto opposing guards.

The Pacers need this two-way versatility from Siakam. Aaron Nesmith, as well as he is playing, is too small against some matchups. Meanwhile, Jalen Smith has the skillset of a rim-protecting stretch four but the speed of a center. Obi Toppin is a nightmare to deal with in transition, but his defense leaves a lot to be desired.

As for what the Pacers will be giving up, trading away Jarace Walker before he even earns the chance to prove himself might be tough to stomach. But the Pacers will be getting an All-Star-caliber player in return anyway, expediting their contending timeline. They may not be able to afford the patience that's necessary to get the best out of Walker. The Raptors, amid their rebuild, could be that team instead.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have clearly soured on Hield relative to previous seasons, with the team opting to give the bulk of wing minutes to the likes of Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, and Aaron Nesmith. Hield is also an impending free agent whom the Pacers have made no headway with in contract extension talks, making it easier for the team to stomach trading him away.

At the end of the day, the Pacers should only be comfortable in offering the package above if Pascal Siakam shows a willingness to re-sign with the team for the long haul.

Indy acquires 3-and-D wing to help fix one of the league's worst defenses

Pacers receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Smith Jr.

Nets receive: Buddy Hield, 2024 OKC/LAC/UTA/HOU first-round pick, three second-round picks

The Pacers currently have the 26th ranked defense in the NBA. That is not going to cut it if they were to make good on their ambitions of competing for a championship. What the Pacers need are more players who play both sides of the ball, which could lead them to a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith is a valuable trade asset, which would complicate teams' pursuit of him, the Pacers included. Finney-Smith remains under contract for next season as well, with a player option for the 2025-26 season, so any team acquiring him won't be getting a mere rental.

Given Finney-Smith's usefulness to a contending team, it'll take a few picks, including a first-rounder, for any team to acquire him from the Nets. The Pacers should be more than willing to pay the price, especially when they're currently in the middle of a heated battle in the Eastern Conference standings.