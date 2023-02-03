Tyrese Haliburton called out his Indiana Pacers for not playing up to standard to close out the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. He didn’t stop there, though.

The newly minted All-Star was asked what went wrong during the game’s final 12 minutes when the Pacers squandered a 14-point lead and ended up losing by one.

“Poor fourth quarter all around,” admited Haliburton.

While he made mention of the Pacers lacking to end the game, he also threw some serious shade at the referees for possibly swallowing their whistles in the Lakers’ favor. This comes after LeBron James called them out earlier in the week for a blown foul call in the final moments of their loss to the Boston Celtics that yielded a rather interesting tweet from the official NBA referee account about some “sleepless nights”.

“I think we didn’t get our first foul in the 4th until the last 30 seconds,” Tyrese Haliburton continued. “I’m not going to say anything, but what was the tweet? Sleepless nights? … We can’t control everything there. We’ve got to be better. It’s not on that, but man they must be a really good defensive team with one foul in a whole quarter of basketball.”

The loss deals the Pacers their fourth in a row and 11th out of their last 12 games, most of which have been with Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup.

Despite Lakers guard Patrick Beverley claiming to have gotten his revenge on the Pacers star, he managed to finish with 26 points and 12 assists in defeat.