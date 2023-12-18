The Pacers may have to face of against the Clippers on Monday night without Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in a game with a lot on the line. The Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, as they have won seven consecutive games, and the Pacers are looking to get back on track after losing three straight games. The task at hand may wind up being a huge challenge for Indiana, especially if Tyrese Haliburton is unavailable to play.

Haliburton, who has had a sensational start to the 2023-24 season, is currently dealing with a left knee bruise and is questionable to play in Monday night's game. Starting center Myles Turner is also listed as questionable to play against Los Angeles due to hamstring soreness.

The star point guard ended up missing Indiana's previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as a result of this injury. The Pacers went on to lose 127-109 on the road in Minnesota. It is no expected that this injury will sideline the guard for an extensive amount of time, but Indiana has already shown that they will be cautious with this injury.

In a total of 21 games this season, Haliburton has averaged 25.7 points and 12.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range, all of which are career highs. Currently leading the league in assists, Haliburton is only averaging 2.6 turnovers per game, a 4.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

At just 23 years old, Haliburton is the face of the Pacers franchise and has them well ahead of schedule. Most recently, he was able to take his team all the way to the championship game of the inaugural in-season tournament.

Should Haliburton be sidelined once again, the Pacers will turn to T.J. McConnell and Bruce Brown to be the leaders of the backcourt. Filling in for the All-Star in their last game, McConnell recorded 10 points and six assists in 26 minutes of play. Brown finished this game with a team-high 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Another victory for the Clippers would push their win streak to eight games and make them 16-10 on the season after a rough 3-7 start. For the Pacers, a fourth consecutive loss would push them farther down the Eastern Conference standings.

If Haliburton is unable to play on Monday night, his next chance to play will be on Wednesday in Indiana against the struggling Charlotte Hornets.