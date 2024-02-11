Can the Charlotte Hornets tie-up the season series against Indiana?

We're set for another NBA betting prediction and pick as we'll head to the Eastern Conference for our continued coverage of today's slate. The Indiana Pacers (30-24) will be visiting the Charlotte Hornets (11-41) as both teams come in fresh off of a win. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently third in the Central Division and they're sitting at the six-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and finally have their squad healthy heading into the All-Star break. They're coming in off a big 125-111 win over the New York Knicks and will hope to finish this run strong before hosting All-Star Weekend.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they're sitting in 13th-place in the Eastern Conference. They were most recently riding a bad 11-game losing streak, but were able to break free in their last 115-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll hope for rare back-to-back wins as the underdogs here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Hornets Odds

Indiana Pacers: -12 (-108)

Moneyline: -720

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-112)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers have certainly picked up the pace before the All-Star break and they're winning important games to continue their building momentum. Tyrese Haliburton will have a chance to represent Indy as All-Star weekend will kick off in their backyard, further motivation for the Pacers to pick up some wins in these final two games. Both Haliburton and Myles Turner were all over the Knicks in their last game as the pair scored 22 and 23 points, respectively. Their defense has been a massive part of their success and it seems as though they've shifted some of their focus to defending the paint with more reinforcements.

This team is at their best when playing fast and allowing Haliburton to find his teammates through their off-ball offense. Against a great defensive team like the Knicks, the Pacers were still able to find their offense and played great basketball with the amount of assists they tallied. The Pacers have also won the last two meetings between these teams by a combined 46 points, so they should have confidence in picking up this win and growing their current winning streak.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets found a rare win their last time out against the Memphis Grizzlies in a game where five of their nine rostered players scored into double-digit totals. Miles Bridges led the way with 25 points and many thought he'd be a big target for teams ahead of the trade deadline. With him staying put, the Hornets will move forward with him as the best player on their team while LaMelo Ball sits out. Still, with losing Terry Rozier, the Hornets will have to find answers at the point guard position, particularly from young guard Tre Mann.

The Hornets have a shot to win this game if they can stop Tyrese Haliburton from finding space to make plays on the floor. Haliburton's best skill could be his passing ability, so the Hornets should look to anticipate where he's going with the ball and take him out of the play when he's moving without it. The Hornets actually stunned the Pacers by beating them back in November, but their current team is a shell of itself and we should see a completely different dynamic with where the Hornets are now.

Final Pacers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

This should be a rather winnable game for the Indiana Pacers if they can keep playing their style of basketball and pushing the pace through transition. They're in the top-5 of teams in points and assists per game, as well as being near the top in fastbreak points and efficiency. They've also got a healthy lineup and could focus on giving some bench players minutes if they're able to find a big lead.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have been sliding all season and there's no situation to confidently back them with any money. Despite the sizable spread, we like the Indiana Pacers to get the job done on the road and pick up back-to-back wins. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to get the win and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -12 (-108)