The Pacers have a lot of talented young guys starring for them, but it may be time to find a way to get Isaiah Jackson more minutes

At this juncture of the NBA season, pundits are focused on discussing the biggest surprises and disappointments we have seen so far. The usual teams on top and bottom are mentioned from time to time, but some teams, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves, stand out as early season surprises. Perhaps the most surprising team in the NBA early on in the 2023-24 campaign, though, has been the Indiana Pacers.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Bruce Brown, Indiana is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record. Their defense is subpar, but their strategy is to push the pace on every offensive possession and make their games high-scoring affairs. Their starters have been excellent, and their second-unit has also popped off on some nights. Even with this in mind, there is still one young player who deserves more playing time under head coach Rick Carlisle, and that's Isaiah Jackson.

Why Isaiah Jackson deserves more playing time for Pacers

The rotations and combinations Carlisle has used so far this season have been spectacular, but one missing piece is the athletic big man Jackson. The former Kentucky center has played in only 11 games this year with an average of 12.7 minutes per game. With Myles Turner still on the roster, it makes it difficult for Jackson to receive the minutes he garners when Turner isn't healthy enough to take the floor.

The spacing and speed of the Pacers offense with both Jackson and Turner on the floor would be a cause for concern, which makes it a tough point of consideration for Carlisle. What could happen is Jackson could pick up some of the minutes made vacant by Jalen Smith, who is currently dealing with a heel contusion, and Daniel Theis, who was bought out and promptly signed by the Los Angeles Clippers.

For a young team like Indiana, the motor and energy they bring every night is what gives them an edge against squads composed of more veteran players. Those attributes are the primary reasons why Jackson deserves more minutes. He will dive on the floor for every loose ball, swat any shot in his vicinity, and slam down big dunks when he has the opportunity to do so.

Jackson is not as skilled as other All-Star caliber bigs, but he is able to utilize his physical gifts to atone for the lack of perimeter shooting or shot creation he has. Similar to T.J. McConnell, you can feel his impact on the team when he is inserted for a quick burst or shift of energy. The defensive side of the floor is where Jackson can continue to excel, which is a big need for this Pacers squad

With Jackson being an interior force, his increased presence on the floor would help them shore up their biggest weakness so far this season. Jackson must improve as a pick-and-roll defender in order to avoid playing drop coverage on every possession. Jackson has the capability to hedge or hard show in these schemes, which will make it even more difficult for opponents to attack the rim.

Even if defense is Jackson's calling card, he must continue expanding his offensive arsenal if he wants to earn close to 20 minutes per game. Being a two-way player is critical to earning consistent rotation minutes on any team in the NBA, so Jackson must keep that in mind. Jackson has shown flashes of brilliance with several double-double stat lines last season, and Carlisle should experiment with him in particular situations, as he could become a crucial piece of Indiana's rotation if he's given a bigger role.