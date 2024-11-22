ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Pacific and Missouri. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pacific-Missouri prediction and pick.

Friday night's matchup between Pacific (3-3) and Missouri (3-1) promises an intriguing clash of styles. Missouri, coming off a 3-1 start, boasts a high-octane offense averaging 86.8 points per game. The Tigers' up-tempo play (59.0 possessions per 40 minutes) could challenge Pacific's defense. However, Missouri's defensive efficiency (65.2 points allowed per game) leaves room for improvement.

Pacific, will need to capitalize on Missouri's defensive vulnerabilities. The Tigers' aggressive style might lead to turnovers, an area where Pacific could potentially exploit. Key to the game will be the battle on the boards and transition defense. Missouri's ability to push the pace and Pacific's response will likely determine the outcome of this non-conference showdown.

Here are the Pacific-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pacific-Missouri Odds

Pacific: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Missouri: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105pacific)

How to Watch Pacific vs. Missouri

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pacific Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Missouri enters Friday night's matchup as the favorite, Pacific has the potential to pull off an upset at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers from the West Coast have shown they can be a dangerous team, especially from beyond the arc. In their recent game against Arkansas, Pacific demonstrated their three-point prowess by knocking down a season-high 12 triples. This long-range shooting ability could be the key to neutralizing Missouri's home-court advantage and keeping the game competitive.

Pacific's offense is spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Elijah Fisher and Elias Ralph, who are both averaging an impressive 17.7 points per game. Their ability to carry the scoring load and create opportunities for their teammates could pose significant problems for Missouri's defense, which has shown vulnerability against the three-point shot this season. Missouri is allowing opponents to make nearly 38 percent of their attempts from deep. If Pacific can exploit this weakness and get hot from beyond the arc, they could very well silence the Mizzou Arena crowd and come away with a statement victory on the road.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri is poised to extend their winning streak to four games when they face Pacific on Friday night at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers from Columbia have been on a roll, showcasing their offensive firepower in their last outing against Mississippi Valley State, where they tied a school record with a 72-point victory margin. Missouri's balanced attack, with seven players scoring in double figures in that game, demonstrates their depth and versatility. This multi-faceted offense, led by the sharpshooting duo of Tamar Bates and Mark Mitchell, will be difficult for Pacific to contain.

Defensively, Missouri has been solid, particularly in protecting the interior, holding opponents to just 41.5% shooting from the floor. While Pacific has shown the ability to hit from beyond the arc, making a season-high 12 threes in their recent game against Arkansas, Missouri's home-court advantage and superior depth will likely prove too much for the visiting Tigers. With 12 players seeing significant minutes compared to Pacific's seven, Missouri can maintain a high-intensity pace throughout the game. Additionally, Pacific's current three-game losing streak and struggles on the road (0-10 in their last 10 away games) further tilt the odds in Missouri's favor. Expect Missouri to capitalize on their momentum and secure a convincing victory.

Final Pacific-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Missouri enters this matchup as heavy favorites, riding a three-game winning streak and coming off a historic 111-39 victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers' balanced offensive attack, with seven players scoring in double figures in their last game, showcases their depth and firepower1. Missouri's improved three-point shooting, averaging 12.5 made threes per game over the past two contests, could pose significant problems for Pacific's defense.

However, Pacific has shown the ability to be competitive, especially from beyond the arc. In their recent game against Arkansas, they knocked down a season-high 12 three-pointers. The duo of Elijah Fisher and Elias Ralph, both averaging 17.7 points per game, could keep Pacific within striking distance. While Missouri's home-court advantage and superior depth (12 players seeing significant minutes compared to Pacific's seven) give them a clear edge, the 19.5-point spread seems generous. Pacific's three-point proficiency and Missouri's vulnerability from deep (allowing opponents to make nearly 38% from three) could lead to some unexpected scoring runs. Ultimately, expect Missouri to win comfortably, but Pacific's outside shooting might help them stay within the spread on the road.

Final Pacific-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Pacific+19.5 (-110), Over 148.5 (-115)