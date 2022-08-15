The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title.

It was a second straight season where they held the number one seed but again fell short of reaching the Super Bowl.

The Packers lost standout wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. His absence will force the offense to be a more run-heavy unit, mixing in their depth at receiver. They may not have a legitimate top receiver for the 2022 campaign, but their depth makes them a solid unit. Having a future Hall-Of-Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers will elevate this group to success.

While the Packers have most of their roster starting spots solidified, there are some competitions for spots at the end of the depth chart. With that said, here are two players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts.

Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2

2. Wide receiver Danny Davis

Although the Packers receiver room has an opening for someone to step up, they will have to make some cuts. Danny Davis is toward the bottom of the receiver depth chart and will need to show out in Week 2 of the preseason. Against the 49ers, Davis had a solid performance, catching two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. If he can build upon this game, he has a shot at making the roster.

However, it won’t be easy as he is behind many receivers. Davis is an undrafted rookie that the Packers signed after the draft.

In his interview with Larry McCarren after the game, Davis commented on his touchdown reception, saying, “I’m ready to keep going and build from it.”

While it will be an uphill climb, Davis could make Green Bay’s roster with a great outing in Week 2.

1. Quarterback Danny Etling

Making the Packers roster as a quarterback isn’t easy for anyone behind Aaron Rodgers. This is especially true as their backup QB is Jordan Love, who was selected in the first round back in 2020. On gamedays, Green Bay has operated without a third-string QB, and that could be the case again this season.

Danny Etling will have to have a phenomenal game in order to convince the coaching staff to keep him on as their third quarterback. Against the 49ers, Etling had a tremendous game, completing six of his eight passes for 123 yards along with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He had a passer rating of 156.3, which is extremely impressive.

Etling won’t need to step his game but rather have another game like this. If trade rumors begin to swirl around Love again later in the season, having another trustworthy backup would be ideal.

The Packers have an important season ahead as they look to capture a Super Bowl title. Green Bay has a top-tier defense that will be key to making a deep run. Rodgers and the offense will have to adjust without Adams, but they should still be an elite unit. Head coach Matt LaFleur has won 13 games in each of his first three seasons with the Pack, and they should continue to be among the best teams in the NFL.