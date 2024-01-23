The Packers should target these two players.

The Green Bay Packers were not expected to be minutes away from an NFC Championship Game this year, but that's exactly what happened with their season. The Packers led for most of the way against the San Francisco 49ers, but a late touchdown by Christian McCaffrey gave the 49ers a 24-21 lead with just over a minute to go. The Niners were then able to hold on defense with a Dre Greenlaw interception that killed the Packers' comeback attempt.

This season is still a resounding success for the Packers. They have found out that Jordan Love is assuredly their quarterback for the future and a quarterback they can build around. Head coach Matt LaFleur has led the Packers to either the playoffs or a win-and-in game in every season under his leadership. They are the youngest team to win a playoff game and have five picks through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft as a result of their trades of Aaron Rodgers and Rasul Douglas. Things are bright in Titletown. They will be even brighter if they can bring in these two prospects during the 2024 NFL Draft that can help fill positions of need.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

It's not often that players from the MAC find themselves in the first round of the NFL Draft. Quinyon Mitchell looks like he can be an exception to the rule. Despite being in the MAC, Mitchell was one of the better corners in all of college football. Mitchell has great size at 6-0 196 pounds to matchup with NFL wide receivers. He also has great instincts and ball skills. He doesn't allow much room of separation for the receivers he goes up against.

Quinyon Mitchell again with an endzone PBU. Dude is a baller. https://t.co/LlOASzQGii pic.twitter.com/hIGSU0gpG4 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 1, 2023

Mitchell only had six interceptions during his career at Toledo with five of those coming in 2022. But part of the reason why that's the case is because teams just don't throw at him very often. Mitchell is a shut down corner who also contributes in the run game; he registered at least 34 tackles in each of his last three seasons.

The Packers have two corners they feel great about in Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, but both have battled injuries the last couple of seasons. They spent a lot of time in 2023 using seventh-round rookie Carrington Vallentine and former sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine trying to fill Alexander and Stokes' places while they rehabbed injuries. Adding depth at corner is of great importance for the Packers. Mitchell can help there immensely.

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

The biggest area of need for the Packers is at safety. Players like Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens had their moments of brilliance, but both also have been targets for opposing offenses to exploit. Savage had a pick-six against the Cowboys in the Packers' wild card upset and dropped one against the 49ers, but he also got beat on Brock Purdy's touchdown pass to George Kittle in the divisional round.

Blessing the timeline with this Brock Purdy dime to George Kittle 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HVD0Z5rfF8 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 22, 2024

A player who could help the Packers is Miami Hurricane Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens has good ball skills and range to make plays downfield.

#Miami safety Kamren Kinchens. Centerfield range. On the ball production. Pro traits. pic.twitter.com/fXmXXez8vs — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) June 5, 2023

Kinchens registered 11 interceptions over the last two seasons. He also contributes in the run game, as he accumulated 59 total tackles in each of the last two seasons. The Packers badly need a safety who can prevent big plays over the top and come down and assist in their run defense. Kinchens would be a great get for them with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft.