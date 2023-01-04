By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strong suggestion for the NFL after the frightening incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Amid the terrifying injury to the Bills defender, Rodgers suggested the NFL holds an open forum in order for players to properly express their feelings amid the unprecedented situation. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers encouraged his league-mates to share their emotions while calling upon the league to provide them with a platform to do so.

Via Matt Schneidman on Twitter:

“I just think you maybe have an open forum to allow guys to share their emotions. I think as men sometimes, we’re so conditioned maybe to suppress everything, to just put on a good face and, ‘We’re going to tough through this.’ I don’t really think that’s the approach,” said Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers is encouraging the NFL not to expect players to put on a tough face and sweep this incident under the rug. Instead, the Packers’ quarterback is hoping the league will encourage its players to talk about the situation in a healthy way.

The NFL did not resume Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the Hamlin injury and has not scheduled a date for the game to resume. There have been no adjustments to the Week 18 schedule, however.

The Packers have a crucial matchup against the Lions slated for the final week of the regular season, however, as Rodgers suggested with his comments on Tuesday, there will be a lot more than football on everyone’s mind. Hopefully, players find an outlet through which to properly express their emotions as Aaron Rodgers advocated for.

As for Hamlin, the NFL community and the rest of the sports world continues to express support of the 24-year-old, who remains in critical condition.