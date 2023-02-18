One former NFL general manager isn’t so sure that the Green Bay Packers should be quick to trade Aaron Rodgers.

Since the Packers failed to make the playoffs, there have been rumors that Rodgers could be traded ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Scott Pioli, former New England Patriots executive and ex-Kansas City Chiefs general manager, thinks Green Bay should only part ways with Rodgers if they are confident in Jordan Love.

“Not until they know that they have the replacement,” Pioli said on NFL Network, in regard to if the Packers should trade Aaron Rodgers. “Not think that they have the replacement but not until they know that they have the replacement.”

The Packers seemed to believe that Love would eventually succeed Rodgers when they traded up to pick the quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers put Green Bay’s succession plans on hold by winning two straight MVP awards.

Rodgers didn’t have an MVP-caliber campaign in the 2022 season. The Packers starter will turn 40 years old next season. There’s increased speculation that Green Bay is finally ready to move on from its franchise quarterback.

The New York Jets have reportedly shown an interest in making a trade for Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders have also been linked to Rodgers as a possible destination for the quarterback.

The Packers have barely been able to see what Love can do during a meaningful NFL game. Love has made one start in his three-year career. When Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19 during the 2021 season, Love completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Packers were defeated by the Chiefs 13-7.

Love made a few sporadic appearances in the 2022 season. They were much more encouraging than his mediocre start in the year prior. Over the course of four games, Love completed 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and a 112.2 passer rating.

This is the third straight offseason during which Rodgers finds himself in trade rumors.