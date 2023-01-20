Back on Christmas Day, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard blocked three Miami Dolphins defenders on the same play. He celebrated by counting each one, resulting in a $10,609 fine. But after that fine was eventually rescinded, all Lazard could do was laugh.

When the NFL handed down the original fine, Lazard decided to appeal. After receiving the result of the appeal, Lazard shared it on his Twitter. With the appeal overturning the original fine, and Lazard not having to pay any money, he had to crack some jokes.

“Guys…they aren’t going to fine me anymore for counting to 3! #JusticeIsServed,” Lazard tweeted.

The Packers went on to win that game against the Dolphins 26-20. Lazard was Green Bay’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 61 yards. Throughout the entire season, Lazard led the Packers in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) while finishing second on the team in receiving touchdowns with six.

Getting his fine rescinded was a good start to the offseason, but Allen Lazard still has a lot of work to do. As a free agent, he will be looking to cash-in. Whether it with the Packers or another team, Lazard will want a pay raise and perhaps more opportunity to lead a receiving room.

With the contract Lazard will get, $10,609 is chump change. Still, Lazard was vindicated and his impressive block is no longer tarnished. Now a little bit richer, Lazard will try to be laughing to the bank as he finds his next team in NFL free agency. The Packers hope he picks Green Bay.