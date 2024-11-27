The fantasy football regular season is winding down and every position in your lineup is vital. With three Thanksgiving games this week, you need to set your fantasy lineup early for Week 13. The primetime matchup between the Packers and Dolphins is shaping up to be a good one so set your team accordingly. Check out our Packers-Dolphins Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em

There are not any significant injuries to monitor in this game. Both teams have a plethora of options for fantasy football managers to start this week. There are a few players that you should avoid, however. With the cold weather rolling in, does that mean the Dolphins are going to falter?

Don't wait until Thursday to find out. Here is the Packers-Dolphins Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 13 Thursday night fantasy football start 'em

Josh Jacobs, GB RB

The Packers dominated the 49ers last week because of Josh Jacobs' incredible game. As his first season in Green Bay continues, you should continue to start him in fantasy football. The run game has been great for the Packers and should continue against a soft Dolphins defense. He has been one of the best backs in the league and is set for a great winter on the Frozen Tundra.

Jonnu Smith, MIA TE

The Dolphins have powered out of their spiral with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback. That is partially because of Jonnu Smith, who has put together two dominant games in a row. Fantasy football managers should expect his great season to continue against the Packers. While Green Bay shut down George Kittle last week, that was mostly because of Brandon Allen. Expect a big game out of Smith.

Tucker Kraft, GB TE

On the other side of the matchup, Tucker Kraft should have another great game. The Dolphins allowed the biggest game of Brock Bowers' season and Trey McBride had 124 yards earlier in the season. While Kraft is not the caliber of those guys quite yet, he has been excellent this season. Don't be surprised if Kraft has a big game and is eating a turkey leg on your television on Thursday.

Start ‘Em: Jaylen Waddle, MIA WR, Jayden Reed, GB WR, Jordan Love, GB WR

Week 13 Thursday night sit 'em

Christian Watson, GB WR

The Packers have an embarrassment of riches in terms of offensive weapons, With Jacobs, Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs, there are plenty of great options. Christian Watson should be a great fantasy football option as well but has struggled with drops. He had another one against the 49ers and the cold weather will not help. Sit Watson this week to make sure you get the most points possible.

Raheem Mostert, MIA RB

The Dolphins have left Raheem Mostert behind and used De'Von Achane as the primary running back all season. They should be running the ball a lot on Thursday night but don't expect Mostert to get the carries. Even though he has been a great back for a half-decade, Achane has proven to be the better running back so keep Mostert on the bench.

Dolphins Defense/Special Teams

The Dolphins have had great defensive performances this season but a few duds as well. With the Packers rolling on offense and the cold weather storyline prominent, bench Miami's defense this week. They got after Drake Maye but Green Bay's offensive line is much better than New England's. Don't expect a big performance from their defense on Thursday night.

Sit ‘Em: Odell Beckham Jr, MIA WR, Romeo Doubs, GB WR, Dontayvion Wicks, GB WR