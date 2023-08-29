Franchises will always have certain rewards for fans if their team achieves a huge victory. The Philadelphia 76ers had given away free nuggets if an opposing player missed two consecutive free throws in the second half. Giannis Antetokoumnpo had a whole crowd cheering for him when he missed. Now, Milwaukee fans are getting their revenge in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers are still salty about Aaron Rodgers' departure and so are the fans. This is why Jack's American Pub is taking advantage of their disdain for the New York Jets.

Packers fans root hard for their team and boo whoever they are up against. This is why in the upcoming NFL season, they will always be rooting for the downfall of the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Jack's American Pub, a sports bar in Milwaukee, took it to a higher level, per JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

They have a “Jets lose, You win” promo that fans can avail of. All they need to do is open their tab 15 minutes before the Jets game. Make sure they watch the whole match in the pub with Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. If New York loses, they will pick up the fans' whole tab.

However, the promo does not kick in on Sundays given that they will show Packers games over Jets matches. It also will not include food and top-shelf alcohol. There will be 13 games where the scheduling conflict won't happen which means fans could avail of the promo there. Will Packers fans be heading there and rooting for the Jets to lose?