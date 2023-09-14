The Green Bay Packers were impressive in game one of the Jordan Love era, and the new starting quarterback has a few offensive players on the rise in the fantasy football world alongside him entering Week 2.

Here is the fantasy football stock up, stock down report for the Packers ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Stock Up

Jordan Love (QB):

Before we get to everyone else, let's talk about Love first. He finished as the third-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy to open the season thanks to 245 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he did so even with top wide receiver Christian Watson sidelined with a hamstring injury. Watson's return should only boost Love's confidence even more.

Yes, his output came against the lowly Chicago Bears, but it's exactly what fantasy managers wanted to see from him as the leader of the Packers' offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Love has a very favorable schedule this season from a fantasy perspective (even if the next couple of games against the Falcons and New Orleans Saints aren't easy matchups), and his encore in Week 2 should tell us a lot about his starting potential moving forward.

Many fantasy players were all-in on Romeo Doubs as a breakout candidate in 2022. That didn't come to fruition as he had just three top-25 finishes and eight finishes below the top 50. Perhaps they were a year too early? Doubs caught four of five targets for 26 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Bears to finish WR9 (the highest of his young career thus far). Multiple scores can't be expected every game, but we can't ignore the fine start as the number two receiver in this offense. He's worth a waiver wire look (rookie Jayden Reed is also intriguing after five targets), even if Watson does make his return in Atlanta.

Luke Musgrave (TE):

The Oregon State product caught three of four targets for 50 yards in his NFL debut. You want to know a wild stat? His 50 yards were good enough for second (!) among tight ends in Week 1. Only New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry had more yards with 56. That's all you need to know about the predictability of tight ends in the NFL.

Fantasy managers know that this position is impossible to project each week, so Musgrave's usage is encouraging for anyone that wants to play the streaming game with this group. He was third in average depth of target, fourth with 12.5 yards per target, and fourth with 16.7 yards per reception. Those are terrific starting numbers for the 6-6 rookie, who's size could allow him to become a frequent target for Love in red zone situations.

Stock Down

A.J. Dillon (RB):

Maybe? Possibly? There just aren't a lot of options here after one game, especially since the Packers dominated the Bears in such impressive fashion. To add to the uncertainty of whether he should be in this section, A.J. Dillon actually had more touches than starter Aaron Jones, who left with a hamstring injury, but seems to be fine.

The issue is that Dillon had just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries, though he did catch two of three targets for 17 yards. The 1.5 yards per carry is glaring, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact too much since that won't be his average for the entire season. Dillon's stock jumps back up if Jones' injury becomes an issue. For now, though, Dillon isn't someone you can start in fantasy.