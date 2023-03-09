With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads. The four-time NFL MVP is expected to leave this offseason, and the team will attempt to rebuild around Jordan Love. The Packers, on the other hand, have a lot of other decisions to make this offseason. That’s especially true on the defensive side of the football. Here we’ll look at the one free agent who can help fill the Green Bay Packers’ biggest offseason need in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

The Packers are facing a familiar situation as they prepare to replace their legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers with rookie Jordan Love. This mirrors what happened 15 years ago when they replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre with Rodgers.

However, regardless of who the starting quarterback will be in 2023, the Packers need to address several problems within the team. That’s of course if they want to bounce back from their disappointing 8-9 record last season and secure a return to the playoffs. This includes making critical decisions concerning the offensive line, wide receiver group, and their secondary. In particular, GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur need to shore up their safety position.

Let’s look at the one free agent who can help fill the Green Bay Packers’ biggest offseason need.

S Juan Thornhill

The Packers have a familiar issue in their secondary this offseason. That’s because they have a lot of uncertainty surrounding the safety spot. It’s unclear who will replace departing players Adrian Amos and possibly Darnell Savage. However, it’s clear that the Packers need to add more players in this particular position.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a common problem for teams, of course. Take note that a competent secondary requires many good players, and the numbers game often results in offseason needs at safety or corner. Keep in mind as well that the Packers have had a long series of misses in the secondary. This includes guys like Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins, Kevin King, and Josh Jackson.

As for the play of the Packers’ safeties in 2022 was subpar, it was objectively underwhelming. Amos, Savage, and Rudy Ford are all accountable. Looking ahead to 2023, the team needs to upgrade its safety position. Of course, if they want to sign one of the top three free-agent safeties (i.e., Jessie Bates, Jordan Poyer, and Jimmie Ward), they’ll need to make changes to their available cap space. If that is too expensive, they could also consider drafting Alabama safety Brian Branch with the No. 15 pick in April’s draft.

Alternatively, however, one potential solution could be to sign free agent Juan Thornhill from the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been an interesting safety target for a number of teams so far. Needless to say, the Packers should jump on the bandwagon. While Thornhill hasn’t been a game-changer, he’s a reliable coverage player with over 3,500 career snaps over four seasons.

He even played well for the Chiefs in the 2022 postseason, with six tackles, two passes broken up, and just one catch allowed into his coverage. With Amos and Ford as free agents and Savage benched during the 2022 season, Thornhill could be paired with a draft pick to stabilize the secondary for the Packers in 2023. This is a low-risk, high-reward move that should be a no-brainer for the Green Bay brain trust.