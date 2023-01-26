Although most of the attention is on the playoffs, most organizations are thinking about the future. It all starts with the 2023 NFL Draft in April and whoever teams select, especially on Day 1. ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his first mock draft of the year, giving Packers fans an idea of what could happen in the first round.

Teams such as the Green Bay Packers will enter the offseason under a lot of pressure and expectations. Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Packers ended up missing out on the postseason. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, the No. 15 selection could play a huge role in what the quarterback will decide to do. Since the team was one win away from the playoffs, fans are probably expecting someone who can contribute in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

With that being said, here is who Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Green Bay Packers will pick at No. 15 at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers Pick 15: Michael Mayer – Notre Dame, TE

Other than quarterback thanks to Rodgers’ situation, one of the biggest needs for Green Bay is at the tight end position. Marcedes Lewis is 38 years old and a free agent. Robert Tonyan is also not under contract and might be in the market for a big paycheck. With the team potentially losing two tight ends in the summer, the Packers might need to address it in April.

Because of that, Kiper projects that the Packers will select Michael Mayer at No. 15. The Fighting Irish tight end was a consensus All-American this past season after earning Third-Team honors in 2021.

“Why not a tight end here – regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers is back as the quarterback?” Kiper said. “Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are free agents, and this is a major hole on the roster. The tight-end class is really good this year, with Mayer atop my board.”

In the 2022 season with Notre Dame, Mayer had 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. In his final two years at Notre Dame, Mayer led all FBS tight ends with 138 catches for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer only had four drops and led the nation with 17 contested catches. He also led tight ends nationwide with eight deep catches. Additionally, he was second in first downs with 44 and fifth in missed tackles with 12.

“He can stretch the middle of the field and run past linebackers on seam routes,” Kiper said. “The only downside is that he doesn’t have super-long arms, but he’s ahead of the game as a pass-catcher. Green Bay could also use younger talent in the front seven.”

Despite being 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Mayer displayed solid route running in his junior campaign. Plus, thanks to his size, he could be an effective blocker. Not only could he be a good target but he can help open holes for A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones running the ball.

Adding a tight end like Mayer would give Green Bay three young receiving weapons alongside Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Mayer has the potential to be a starter right away considering Lewis and Tonyan could leave in free agency.

The selection of Mayer could help the front office in convincing Rodgers to stay at least one more season. That way, the tight end could play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in his rookie year. Also, the veteran would have a stronger team to potentially compete for another ring before retiring.