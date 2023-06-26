NFL training camp starts in a month and the Green Bay Packers will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2008. Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers after the veteran quarterback joined the New York Jets.

The new backup quarterback is Sean Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Penn State. While Clifford is actually 111 days older than Love, the Packers enter the 2023 season with a very young quarterback group. With a number of quarterbacks still available, here's one move the Packers can make to round out their roster before training camp.

Packers: 1 perfect move to fill out roster before training camp

Sign a veteran backup quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers now in New York, Jordan Love enters his third NFL season as the newly-christened Packers' starter. As Rodgers did with Brett Favre, Love spent a couple of years as an understudy before getting his chance to shine. And also like his predecessor, the young QB has a rookie backup. During his first year as a starter in 2008, Rodgers had seventh-round pick Matt Flynn as his second-stringer. 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford will be Jordan Love's backup.

Backing up a new starting quarterback is always a risk, but adding a veteran could put pressure on the youngster and create unnecessary competition. Finding the right solution at backup quarterback is paramount, as an elder tutor could make the difference for Jordan Love.

Fortunately for the Packers, there are several capable quarterbacks still available at this left hour in the free agency period. Carson Wentz — coming off his third team in three years — is probably the best option out there. The former MVP candidate was 2-5 in seven starts with the Washington Commanders. He posted a respectable 11 TDs and nine interceptions.

Wentz's former backup, Nick Foles should be strongly considered. He is not the QB that had a 6-2 record and a 90.3 passer rating over his last two years in Philadelphia, but Foles has proven to be a serviceable signal-caller over the last few years.

Teddy Bridgewater is still unsigned after leaving the Miami Dolphins. Injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential, but the 30-year-old has a 93.8 passer rating while playing for four teams over the last four seasons. He did so while playing near .500 ball.

Matt Ryan is also an option. The former Atlanta Falcon spent last year with the Indianapolis Colts and joined the CBS broadcast team as he waits for an opportunity to present itself. He has also entertained the possibility of taking a year off before returning to the NFL.

The best candidate here has to be Nick Foles. Wentz and Bridgewater are both still in search of starting roles after frustrating seasons as spot starters in 2022. Matt Ryan is likely in the same boat too, waiting for the perfect role to come calling. The process of elimination leaves us with Foles. But Foles would be a welcome addition — far better than a last-resort option.

Foles is a career backup who is comfortable coming off the bench and is not looking for a full-time starting role. He has spent the last few years on bad teams, so his win-loss record (3-11 over the last four seasons) does not reflect the ability that he showed while at playoff teams in Philly.

Should Jordan Love get hurt or experience extended struggles, Nick Foles would be an ideal signal-caller to guide the Green Bay Packers offense.