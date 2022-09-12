Aaron Jones responds to potential frustration after limited touches in Packers loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers dropped their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings by a final score of 23-7. The struggles of the Packers receivers was a major headline in the defeat. However, Aaron Jones’ lack of touches also stood out. Jones, a star running back, tallied just 5 total rushes and 8 total touches. He commented on his lack of involvement in the offense following the game, per Matt Schneidman.

“No, sir. I’m not frustrated,” when asked about potential frustration with the Packers’ offensive gameplan. “I just do what I can when my number’s called.”

Aaron Jones had the correct response. But nobody would have blamed him if he said he was frustrated. Jones is a star back while Green Bay’s receivers were unable to help out Aaron Rodgers in the passing attack.

Jones rushed for over 1,000 yards in both 2019 and 2020. He added 25 total touchdowns during that span. He only rushed for 799 yards with 4 touchdowns in 2021. But the Packers may need to rely on Jones this season given their questionable receiving options. As good as Aaron Rodgers is, all he can do is continue hitting receivers in the hands. Green Bay is going to be in trouble if their receivers can’t reel in his passes.

One has to imagine the Packers will utilize Aaron Jones in more consistent fashion moving forward. Their loss against the Vikings exposed their weaknesses. The only reason Jones would not become more involved is if Green Bay decides to implement A.J. Dillion on a regular basis. It should be noted that Dillon did lead the team in rushes with 10 carries in the game.

It is unclear what Aaron Jones’ workload will look like this season.