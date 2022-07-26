Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look.

Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air character, Cameron Poe.

Aaron Rodgers is in his Nicholas Cage era. Back to back to back MVP confirmedpic.twitter.com/t7ZMNu4wo0 — Alli Pinter (@allipinter) July 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers look like he’s about to thwart Cyrus the Virus’ escape plan… https://t.co/DrZ8EntCDz — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) July 26, 2022

Rodgers reporting for camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/hhxbmmrszw — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 26, 2022

When I said I wanted a Con Air reboot this isn't what I meant. https://t.co/mTKGrYtMdH — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) July 26, 2022

Put the bunny back in the box. https://t.co/xSpByA8e1C — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 26, 2022

Sure enough, Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram and confirmed that this indeed was the look he was going for. It truly is a spitting image, and apparently Rodgers is a huge fan of Cage’s work:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Aaron Rodgers is ready to be the hero for the Packers in Year 18. While he’s coming off back-to-back MVPs, there’s still a bad taste in the mouth because of the recent playoff disappointments. However, the star quarterback is in a much better place with the franchise now that he has a big new contract in place. All the drama of last offseason is gone, and now Rodgers is ready to get to work.

The Packers are the favorite in the NFC North, even after the blockbuster trade of Davante Adams. The receiving corps has been retooled around Rodgers, who will use training camp as a way to find a rhythm with his new group of pass catchers.

Based on this Cameron Poe cosplay, it’s clear Rodgers is in good spirits and is ready for some fun this season. We’ll see if he actually winds up being the hero of this Packers story in 2022 or if their campaign will go the way of Cyrus The Virus.