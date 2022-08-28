Aaron Rodgers drops shocking Percocet revelation to Joe Rogan

Aaron Rodgers is back for the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers after being relatively vague regarding his future for the past few seasons. Rodgers signed a massive three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers this offseason, all but ensuring he would spend the final few seasons of his career with the only team he’s ever known.

Off the field, Rodgers has been the subject of much controversy and criticism in recent seasons. He came under fire for claiming he was “immunized” from COVID-19, which was his reasoning for ultimately not getting vaccinated against the illness.

Rodgers seems likely to once again face controversy for some things he discussed on the Joe Rogan podcast. There were a number of interesting comments from Rodgers throughout his time on the show, but among the most interesting was Rodgers’ admission that he had played a game in the NFL while on percocets. It was quite a shocking admission from Rodgers, and should certainly catch the attention of the NFL.

Among other things, Aaron Rodgers said that he’s played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea.pic.twitter.com/qRXPUqpGok — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Rodgers probably isn’t the only player to play an NFL game while on percocets, but he is one of the only players to admit to doing so. Percocets are a common painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain, and are used to help players treat pain they may be feeling.

They aren’t typically used to help players get through games, however. Rodgers’ admission that he has done so could raise some red flags around the NFL, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rodgers at the center of another controversy as a result of this revelation on Rogan’s podcast.