The Green Bay Packer have not been off to the best of starts to begin the 2022-23 season. After improving to 3-1 following an OT win over the New England Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and company have dropped their past three games, the most recent of which was a regrettable two-point loss against the Washington Commanders.

Nonetheless, offensive line reinforcements could be on the way, which should be a good sign for a team with lofty ambitions of competing for a Super Bowl a season after finishing on top of the NFC North with a 13-4 record.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers suggested that a return for Packers offensive line fixture David Bakhtiari against the Buffalo Bills could be on the horizon after the offensive tackle was ruled out a mere hour and a half before gametime.

“I found out 90 minutes before the game. I was disappointed… for him mostly, because I know just how much he cares about [everything] and what he’s been through. I’ll let him speak for himself, but I feel like, I wanna manifest him coming back and playing this weekend, I feel like that’s a real possibility,” Rodgers said.

In fact, the 38-year old quarterback didn’t even think that Bakhtiari would miss their clash against the Commanders.

“I didn’t know until 90 minutes before… I didn’t know until they put the inactives [list] in. I knew he was going through some things but I thought he was gonna play. And then what happened to the tests, and couldn’t get it done in pregame so they put him down. So I found out too just when everybody else found out,” Rodgers added.

"I didn't know until 90 minutes before the game that Bakhtiari wasn't playing.. I feel like it's a real possibility that he plays this Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/upnIaumt65 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2022

However, it’d be shrewd for everybody if Bakhtiari didn’t rush anything in his bid to return to the field, especially when he’s undergone three knee surgeries following a Torn ACL in December 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler missed significant time due to this injury, playing only one game in 2021-22, and he was inactive during the Packers’ 10-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers knows that Bakhtiari’s well-being is in good hands as he recovers from recurring knee problems.

“Obviously we want [him] to be healthy. Nobody takes care of himself quite like Dave. He’s got a lot of people taking care of him around the clock besides his amazing pregnant wife, Frankie,” Rodgers said.

Going against the 5-1 Bills on the road, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers need every bit of help they can get, and David Bakhtiari’s eventual return should prove immense.