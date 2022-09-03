The relationship between Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers has been a long and winding road. It was reported that Rodgers was enraged when the Green Bay Packers took him with a first-round pick in 2020. Since then, though, the relationship between the two quarterbacks have improved significantly.

There’s no better example of that than this recent profession of love by Rodgers for Love. The Packers star was asked by Pat McAfee about the quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Aaron Rodgers used that opportunity to heap more praise on Jordan Love and stressed that he’s proud of his protégé.

The Packers’ drafting of Jordan Love in 2020 was seen as a confusing move by both fans and analysts. From a football perspective, it didn’t make sense: the Packers had more pressing needs on the roster than a backup QB. From an interpersonal standpoint, it was even worse: it seemed borderline insulting to draft a QB at Round 1 while you have one of the greatest to ever play the position in Aaron Rodgers.

Love had a rocky start to his career, but he’s been steadily improving in the last few years. His Packers teammates, including Rodgers, have taken notice. This offseason, the backup QB has been praised heavily by Aaron Rodgers for his improved decision-making.

It will be a while before Jordan Love fully takes over for the Packers. Still, it’s nice to know that Rodgers, at the very least, likes Love enough to root for him. We’ll see if Green Bay will need to utilize Love at some point in the season.