Aaron Rodgers protectors David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins hit with rough final injury update

The Green Bay Packers are hoping that Aaron Rodgers will be able to lead the franchise back to the Super Bowl after years of postseason woes. Their task of getting their season off on the right foot will be made a bit more difficult in Week 1, as it looks like some key players, including two of their starting offensive linemen, will be forced to miss the contest.

With kickoff nearing, it looks like the Packers will be without their top two tackle options on their offensive line in David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, as well as their top wide receiver in Allen Lazard. Each of these are big blows to Green Bay’s offense, and could play a big role in determining who comes out on top in their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Packers are expected to be without LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) and WR Allen Lazard (ankle) today against the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Yosh Nijman slated to start in Bakhtiari’s place on Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2022

Both of the losses on the offensive line are huge for the Packers. When they are healthy, Bakhtiari and Jenkins are one of the top tackle duos in the NFL. Both struggled with injuries last season, and it looks like their 2022 campaign will kickoff in similar fashion.

This will make an already challenging task for Rodgers even more difficult. The Packers lost some of their top playmakers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, and will be forced to rely on a strong defense more than they have in any season during Rodgers’ tenure as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

With these three key offensive pieces out, the Vikings may be able to give the Packers a run for their money on Sunday. Green Bay is going to have a tougher time getting their season off to a good start now, and it will be up to Aaron Rodgers to guide them to a much needed win to open their season this afternoon.