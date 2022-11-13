Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a win as they enter their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers are reeling right now as they come off five straight losses ahead of Sunday’s clash. For Aaron Rodgers, however, there’s a more intriguing storyline involving former coach Mike McCarthy.

Right now, McCarthy’s coaching the opposing team. This is his third season with the Cowboys, which if you think about it, pales in comparison to the 13 years he spent in Green Bay as the Packers’ shot-caller.

For his part, Rodgers has nothing but fond memories of his former coach. One particular occasion that stands out for the reigning back-to-back league MVP is when McCarthy pulled off an epic Super Bowl tactic the night before the big game:

“Getting sized the night before the Super Bowl will always be a special memory — that whole night,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We delayed the team meeting 15 minutes or so because a couple of guys were on the piano playing some songs. You just kind of felt that moment was special. I appreciated his delaying things and allowing that moment to exist, and getting sized for your ring, just the confidence we had and the kind of statement was always really special.”

That bold approach worked wonders for the Packers, with Rodgers and Co. lifting the Super Bowl trophy after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25. This was way back in 2010, but that epic moment has clearly stuck with Rodgers through the years, and he continues to hold it close to his heart.

There’s obviously going to be no animosity between Rodgers and McCarthy come Sunday, but you can be sure that both individuals will be doing everything in their power to help their side to victory. The friendship will need to be set aside for at least 60 minutes.