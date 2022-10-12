Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.

Aaron Rodgers injury update

Rodgers noted he injured his thumb against the Giants earlier this week, but didn’t sound too concerned about the injury. Despite that, Rodgers was held out of practice today due to the thumb injury, which is a bit alarming if you are a Packers fan. Head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the injury again, but it looks like this may be a bit more of an issue than it was originally thought to be.

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers will not practice today due to a thumb injury, but he added “we don't have much concern as far as gameday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

For now, all signs are pointing to Rodgers suiting up in Week 6, but there is good reason to be legitimately worried about this injury popping up. Rodgers and LaFleur are intent on downplaying the injury, but if it isn’t that serious, why is he missing practice in the first place?

It will likely take a lot to prevent Rodgers from playing against the New York Jets in Week 6, but the initial updates surrounding his thumb injury aren’t the most encouraging updates known to man. There’s a decent chance Rodgers will get the green light to play on Sunday, but it’s clear his thumb injury is worth keeping a close eye on moving forward this season, even if he does end up playing on Sunday.