Robert F Kennedy Jr (JFK’s nephew and the most prominent living Kennedy) believes some weird stuff. Until recently, he’d mostly been shunted to the edges of polite society but he’s recently returned to prominence as his fringe conspiracy theories (i.e. vaccines, tap water, aluminum and cell phones cause autism and peanut allergies in kids) have somehow infected the mainstream. While a literal Kennedy comparing himself to Anne Frank would once be grounds to be laughed out of politics, it’s now the foundation for his presidential campaign. If you’re wondering who would ever vote for a kook like that, the answer is apparently Aaron Rodgers—because of course it is.

Last week, Kennedy officially filed paperwork to run for president as a member of the Democratic party, making him the first notable primary challenger to President Joe Biden. In a recent poll, 14 percent of Biden voters in 2020 said that they would support Kennedy, presumably knowing nothing about him besides the fact that he’s married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

After appearing to endorse Robert F Kennedy Jr last week with an Instagram story, Rodgers reiterated his support for the disgraced lawyer and author on Twitter on Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Obviously, this is all very weird, yet it’s also totally in line with everything Aaron Rodgers has said or done for the last few years.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Rodgers kickstarted his own brouhaha about vaccines, refusing to confirm his vaccine status and instead insisting that he had been “immunized,” yet still following NFL protocol as if he had gotten the vaccine. After testing positive for COVID later that year, Rodgers admitted that he had lied to and misled the media. Rodgers is assumed to be destined to become a Jet next season, although the Jets and Packers are at loggerheads about potential trade compensation. It remains to be how Jets owner Woody Johnson, pharmaceutical scion, feels about his soon-to-be star quarterback’s political champion.