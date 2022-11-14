The Green Bay Packers hit rock bottom last Sunday. Facing a Detroit Lions team whose season was quickly falling apart, Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as his team fell 15-9.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Packers, who now saw their season falling apart rapidly. Things didn’t look promising heading into their Week 11 matchup against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys even entered the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Rodgers and the Packers. However, Green Bay mounted a comeback, and Mason Crosby’s overtime field goal gave them a 31-28 victory.

After the game, Rodgers took to the podium to share his thoughts about the game. He called the comeback at 28-14 down a “turning point” for the Packers.

“Hopefully it’s a turning point that leads us to go on a streak,” he said. The future Hall of Famer also told reporters this game was a chance for his team to avoid a dreaded 3-7 record.

Green Bay’s performance on Sunday shows a night and day difference from their loss in Detroit a week ago. They failed to score more than 10 points against an awful Lions defense, but were able to show up offensively tonight.

Furthermore, the use of running back Aaron Jones was also night and day. Jones had nine carries a week ago, but received 24 this week. The Packers running back had 138 rushing yards with a touchdown against Dallas.

“Last week was definitely a low, rock bottom-ish for sure. … I felt like it was only up from there. … A lot of demons were exorcized today,” Rodgers said.

Only time will tell if this game is the turning point Rodgers is hoping for. The Packers take on the Tennessee Titans at home next week in the hopes of stringing together consecutive victories.