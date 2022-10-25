Aaron Rodgers reveals urgent locker room speeches given after Packers loss to Commanders

Aaron Rodgers joined Pat McAfee to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ difficult start to the 2022 season. Green Bay was recently upset by the Washington Commanders, and Rodgers stated that multiple fiery postgame speeches were given by players, per Rob Demovsky.

“Not only did Marcedes Lewis speak up in the locker room after Sunday’s loss at Washington, but Aaron Rodgers just said on the @PatMcAfeeShow that newcomer Dallin Leavitt gave an “impassioned speech” about what the Packers need to do to get back on track,” Demovsky tweeted.

Lewis has emerged as a clubhouse leader for the Packers. The 38-year old tight end doesn’t provide much in the way of on-field productivity at this point in his career. However, he did reel in a touchdown reception this season. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are hopeful his speech will help Green Bay moving forward.

Dallin Leavitt is in his first year with the Packers. He previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders. The safety hasn’t seen much in the way of playing time, but Aaron Rodgers said that Leavitt gave an “impassioned speech.”

Green Bay needs a fire lit beneath them. They are laboring and are on the brink of falling off a cliff. If the Packers turn things around soon, they can still make a playoff run.

Aaron Rodgers later shared his brutally honest take on how the Packers can change their fortune.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said, “and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Rodgers wants to see change. We will see if the Packers can find their footing before it is too late.