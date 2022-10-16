Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that.

To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. The Packers QB had the thumb on his throwing hand taped up during their practice sessions this past week, though he was removed from the injury report and missed only one day when he apparently received treatment from the medical staff.

On Sunday, however, Rodgers seemed to still be bothered by his injury. He completed just 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown. As Rodgers struggled, so was the Green Bay offense as they ended up losing 27-10.

After the game, Rodgers was asked how his thumb felt and whether or not it affected his game. The superstar QB then admitted there is still some soreness to it.

“It’s a little sore,” Rodgers said before noting that it probably affected his accuracy in some passes, though not many, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

The Packers can only go as far as Aaron Rodgers can take them, so they really need their QB to be at his best if they want to go back to their winning ways.

While the injury was not the only problem for Rodgers and the Packers against the Jets, especially with New York defense making life really hard for them, it was clear they can’t afford to have their signal-caller in less than a 100 percent state. He is the core of their offense, after all.

Rodgers has another week to rest and recover from his injury. Hopefully he’ll be better come Week 7 in a bid to end their two-game skid against the Washington Commanders.