With GSE Football sports agent David Canter taking to Twitter to congratulate Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed on signing his rookie contract after being selected 50th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A standout for Michigan State for four seasons, the length of the 5-foot-11 and 187-pound Reed's contract is four years, according to PFTs Charean Williams.

The Packers also recently signed rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, another second-round pick. The signing of Reed rounds out Green Bay's 13 draft class signings.

Transferring from Western Michigan after his freshman season, Reed ended his collegiate career with 2,866 receiving yards, a 14.1 yard per reception average and 26 receiving touchdowns. Reed also recorded 1,422 return yards and three punt return touchdowns, a skill that the Packers will certainly hope to utilize.

Praised for his separation ability, a byproduct of excellent speed and footwork, Reed is a constant homerun threat that can line up inside or outside for Green Bay in their remodeled receiving corps. Likely to play plenty of snaps alongside fellow receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, Reed will look to become one of the favored targets for 24-year-old signal-caller Jordan Love as the latter attempts to prove himself as the right man to lead the Packers in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

With the Chicago Bears and their revamped defense first up for the Packers in the regular season schedule, big tests for Love, Reed and Co. will come quickly. However, with Reed locking in his contract before training camp begins on Jul. 27, his focus will now solely be on the tasks ahead.