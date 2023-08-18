Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury on Thursday, although the severity of the injury has not been revealed. Fortunately for Packers fans, GM Brian Gutekunst believes that De'Vondre Campbell will be ready to go for Week 1, reports The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“Brian Gutekunst on Campbell: ‘It's not a long-term thing.' He doesn't think Week 1 availability will be an issue.”

This is what Gutekunst had to say during his media availability on Friday. The question on Campbell comes after the ankle injury has kept him sidelined for two sessions in a row amid a walking boot and a scooter being spotted at his locker. There is no doubt that Packers fans would take this as a reason for concern, but Gutekunst is confident that it won't be a ‘long-term thing.'

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Packers definitely want De'Vondre Campbell at full strength after injury limited his 2022 campaign. In terms of the Packers success this year, the defense might have to be the force of this team if Jordan Love does not pan out at the quarterback position.

Luckily for Packers fans as of right now, all indications are that Love has looked good in training camp, and he did have a very strong performance in the Packers first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is uncertain if Love will suit up for Green Bay's second preseason game against the New England Patriots, although it is more likely than not.

Stay tuned into Packers training camp and preseason for any further updates surrounding the ankle injury to De'Vondre Campbell. It can be expected that the Packers will be extra cautious with their outside linebacker in order to make sure that he is ready for Week 1.