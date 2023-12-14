The Packers will likely again be without one of their best wide receivers vs. the Buccaneers.

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without one of their star wide receivers when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers receiver Christian Watson is still dealing with a hamstring injury and Matt LaFleur says it isn't promising, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

“LaFleur does not anticipate Christian Watson practicing tomorrow. So unlikely he plays Sunday against the Buccaneers.”

Watson also missed the Packers' Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants earlier this week due to the injury.

It's a tough blow for the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love. Love had found a target he could trust in Watson. Watson had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least one receiving touchdown, including two TD grabs in a win for the Packers over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3. On the season, Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards and 5 touchdowns. He's third on the team in receiving yards. Watson though has been battling a hamstring problem off and on this season.

Green Bay will need to rely on their other receivers to get the job done against the Buccaneers. The team hopes to get back on the winning side of things after having their three-game win streak snapped against the Giants.

The Packers are currently 6-7 on the season and sit three games behind the first-place Detroit Lions in the NFC North division. Baker Mayfield will bring his first-place Buccaneers to Green Bay on Sunday with an identical 6-7 record as the two teams fight for a wild-card spot.