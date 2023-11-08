Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson received an important injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. the Steelers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson participated fully in practice Wednesday and is reportedly no longer in concussion protocol, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Watson, who has also been dealing with back and chest injuries, is seemingly on track to play in Week 10 after practicing Wednesday.

Watson's status will still be important to monitor as the week continues on. He suffered a number of injury concerns in Week 9 so Green Bay will proceed with caution. Still, this update bodes well for his chances of taking the field in Week 10 as previously mentioned.

The Packers took care of business in Week 9, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 20-3. Green Bay improved their record to 3-5 as a result of the victory. Jordan Love has displayed signs of potential despite enduring a mediocre season overall. For Watson, however, he has fallen short of his expectations so far in 2023.

Christian Watson in middle of underwhelming season with Packers

Watson, 24, had a respectable rookie season and many people around the NFL world expected him to take a step forward in 2023. So far, though, the results have yet to improve for the young receiver.

It should be noted that Watson has been limited to only five games due to injury concerns. While on the field, he's produced 213 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 total receptions.

The Packers are hopeful that Christian Watson can get things going soon. Staying healthy will obviously be important. Finding success comes with consistent playing time, something that's been difficult for Watson amid his various injury concerns.

Green Bay will look to build off the victory over the Rams in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian Watson as they are made available.