Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson participated fully in practice Wednesday and is reportedly no longer in concussion protocol, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Watson, who has also been dealing with back and chest injuries, is seemingly on track to play in Week 10 after practicing Wednesday.

Watson's status will still be important to monitor as the week continues on. He suffered a number of injury concerns in Week 9 so Green Bay will proceed with caution. Still, this update bodes well for his chances of taking the field in Week 10 as previously mentioned.

The Packers took care of business in Week 9, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 20-3. Green Bay improved their record to 3-5 as a result of the victory. Jordan Love has displayed signs of potential despite enduring a mediocre season overall. For Watson, however, he has fallen short of his expectations so far in 2023.

Christian Watson in middle of underwhelming season with Packers

Packers' Christian Watson

Watson, 24, had a respectable rookie season and many people around the NFL world expected him to take a step forward in 2023. So far, though, the results have yet to improve for the young receiver.

RECOMMENDED
Bengals Zac Taylor is starting to get concerned over Ja'Marr Chase's injury
Bengals' Zac Taylor gives worrying Ja'Marr Chase injury update

Dan Fappiano ·

Kevin O'Connell with eyeball emojis looking at Justin Jefferson
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Week 10 injury return quickly shut down

Ryan Bologna ·

Billy Turner and Robert Saleh
Jets dealt another concerning injury update to offensive lineman

Peter Sampson ·

It should be noted that Watson has been limited to only five games due to injury concerns. While on the field, he's produced 213 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 total receptions.

The Packers are hopeful that Christian Watson can get things going soon. Staying healthy will obviously be important. Finding success comes with consistent playing time, something that's been difficult for Watson amid his various injury concerns.

Green Bay will look to build off the victory over the Rams in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian Watson as they are made available.