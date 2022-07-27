David Bakhtiari gets brutally honest on ‘nightmare’ since torn ACL

The last 2.5 years have been a nightmare for David Bakhtiari. After tearing his ACL on December 31st, 2020, the All-Pro tackle has played just 27 snaps since and they were all in the season finale in 2021 against the Detroit Lions. He was ultimately shut down for the playoffs.

Bakhtiari has now undergone two more knee procedures since the ACL operation, most recently in April, which is putting his status for the season opener on September 11th in question. He discussed on Wednesday how brutal it’s been to know he still isn’t at 100%.

Via Matt Schneidman:

David Bakhtiari on what's happened since tearing his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020 and still not being ready: "Oh, it's a nightmare. My nightmare that I have to live. And I don't know how many days it's been, but I'm just excited to wake up one day." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

David Bakhtiari did explain that he’s actually dealing with a different knee problem, though. The ACL isn’t a problem anymore. Via Ryan Wood:

“It’s not really an ACL issue. That’s been, actually, a long time ago. We put that chapter to bed. There are just other issues we’re navigating around, things I’m learning.”

Bakhtiari will play again, there is no doubt about it. At this point, however, it’s just unknown when that may be. The hope is he can return to that All-Pro level and provide great coverage for Aaron Rodgers, something he’s done for years on end.

Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst said they’re being cautious, but there is lots of optimism for David Bakhtiari:

“We’re not going to put a timetable on it, but what I will say is Dave had a very significant injury — much more than just an ACL way back when it occurred,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he busted his tail to get back last season. As we went through that last game versus Detroit, I think when he came out of that he wasn’t particularly happy with how it responded. He did have another procedure in the offseason, but I think we’re cautiously optimistic.”

Let’s hope David Bakhtiari can get healthy sooner rather than later.