Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday.

The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.

“I have no idea.” the Packers head coach said, via the La Crosse Tribune. LaFleur later added, “We’re going to take it one day at a time and we’ll see where we’re at on Sunday. I don’t even let my mind go there at this point.”

In the veteran tackle’s place has been Yosh Nijman. The 26-year-old is an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech and joined the Packers following 2019 NFL Draft.

LaFleur maintained that no major changes in the Packers’ approach will occur. He has full confidence in Nijman if the 26-year-old is called upon for a third time to start the season.

“We’re not going to game plan any different. Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely some things that you could potentially do differently, but I think Yosh has done a dang good job in his time starting for us. There’s not a lot (that would change) when it comes to that position with the way Yosh has played,” the Packers head coach said.

Bakhtiari originally expected to be back by the team’s first game of the season. Obviously, that didn’t happen. And while Nijman has held his own, the Packers will certainly look to get their five-time All-Pro back into the fold as soon as possible.