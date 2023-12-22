Guess who's back?

The Green Bay Packers need to build chemistry such that their future runs could be more successful. Jordan Love has already shown flashes of great connection with Aaron Jones and Patrick Taylor Jr. Matt LaFleur now has to make their offense more versatile for the long-term and it looks like a change may be coming when they face the Carolina Panthers. It comes in the form of Luke Musgrave.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers are calling Luke Musgrave back from the injured reserve, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. He was still not in sight during their practice. But, he has shown great promise in his recovery which may have prompted the squad to make the move.

The Packers tight end was notably absent since Week 11. He has been recovering from a kidney laceration which took him away from the game for a while. His return signals some trouble for Bryce Young's Panthers as Jordan Love gets another weapon that can cover short passes.

Musgrave along with Aaron Jones and Patrick Taylor Jr. are surely going to rack up big receiving yards numbers if given the right schematics. Their ability to work around tough blocks and tackles has been on display recently but a little more effort would surely not hurt them. Overall, the Packers are getting stronger over time. This injury recovery would mean more opportunities to develop their young core en route to, hopefully, a deep run in the playoffs once the offense clicks in the coming years.