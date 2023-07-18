It's still the offseason in the NFL so players have quite a lot of time in their hands to deal with Twitter trolls and keyboard warriors. Take for example Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who got into it with some folks on Twitter over his Madden NFL 24 ratings.

One Twitter user doubted Campbell's speed and he responded to that with a hilarious reply.

“Dang 75??????? That’s crazy I always thought I was pretty fast but I guess not 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Campbell also shot down a notion about him being just an average linebacker.

“I’m not an average LB though lol all I know is I’ve NEVER been caught from behind on any level. High school, college or NFL 🤷🏿‍♂️”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Campbell, who's been with the Packers since 2021, did like one wild suggestion from a fan about puting all these social media experts to a real football test on the field.

“Maaaaaannnn the amount of money I would pay to say that. They think cause they good at madden they know football 🤦🏿‍♂️”

Campbell was a former First-Team All-Pro, an honor he got in 2021, so there's definitely a reason for him to believe that he's a better player than what his Madden NFL 24 rating suggests. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 75.6 for his body of work in the 2023 NFL season.

In 13 games played for the Packers in 2022, Campbell recorded two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 96 combined tackles, and six tackles for losses along with a quarterback hit.