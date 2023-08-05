Most of the discourse around the Green Bay Packers will revolve around Jordan Love, and understandably so. Love is just filling in for one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history after years of sitting behind him. No big deal, am I right? The criticism of the young QB has gotten quite out of hand, though.

After Adam Schein's spirited and brutal rant about the Packers' struggles with Love, LB De'Vondre Campbell swooped in to defend his QB. Campbell said that everyone needed to chill out, since Love hasn't started many games yet in the NFL. The LB certainly said his piece with more… passion.

“Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy ass Steve Harvey suit and them thick ass dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football. He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb ass mouth.”

Ah, the joys of social media in this day and age. To be fair, it's easy to see where Campbell is coming from. Schein was overly critical of Jordan Love, so much so that it seemed comical at one point. It's important to note that Love has barely played in the NFL, too, having only started one game for the Packers.

Schein's comments seem to stem from the Packers' training camp reports, where Love reportedly struggled. While that's a cause for concern, you'd rather have your young QB make these mistakes in training camp and preseason than the regular season. Regardless, Campbell's comments are completely warranted: you don't make a judgement on a QB's future without seeing a good sample size.

How well will the Packers do in their first year without Aaron Rodgers? If Love can limit his mistakes and let his receivers do their jobs, they'll be in a good spot.