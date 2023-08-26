If the Green Bay Packers are going to overcome expectations this season and compete for the NFC North title, it will largely be the result of a strong defensive presence. The Packers had the best defense of all their NFC North competitors last year, and they are hoping that Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell can lead that unit again this year.

Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell, who has been out the last two weeks because of an ankle injury he sustained in practice, on whether he’ll be back by the season opener: “We’ll see. I’ve got two weeks left, so we’ll see.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 26, 2023

However, Campbell may not be in the lineup when the Packers start the season against the Bears in Chicago. He has been slowed by ankle injury during training camp, and he's not sure that he will be recovered in time to regain his spot as a starting inside linebacker.

Campbell did not say that he would miss the game, but it was clear that he did not want to predict a return at this point. “We’ll see,” Campbell said. “I’ve got two weeks left, so we’ll see.”

De'Vondre Campbell did an excellent job of going sideline to sideline to make plays for the tackles last year. He finished third on the team in tackles with 96 a year ago, trailing Quay Walker (119 stops) and Adrian Amos (97 stops).

In addition to Walker and Campbell, the Packers are depending on Rashan Gary to provide a dominant effort for head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

The Packers ranked 17th in total defense a year ago, and none of the other NFC North teams came close to that mark. The Lions are favored to win the division, and they ranked 32nd a year ago, while the defending division champion Vikings ranked 31st. The last-place Bears struggled in all areas last year, and they ranked 29th in yards allowed.