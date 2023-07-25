The Green Bay Packers are hoping that Jordan Love can provide another smooth quarterback transition for the team, just as Aaron Rodgers did after the Packers traded Brett Favre to the New York Jets, and some question whether they have the players needed for Love to succeed, but general manager Brian Gutekunst explained why they are rolling with a younger receiver room.

“Obviously, we're very excited about that group and how they're gonna grow together with Jordan… players we have in that group right now need to play,” Brian Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The wide receivers were often a topic during Aaron Rodgers' down year for his standards last season. It might be tough to expect Jordan Love to put up a great season, but there are some promising young players. Christian Watson showed some serious promise last season, scoring seven touchdowns. Romeo Doubs could be a decent weapon as well.

Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs should be go-to weapons for Love this season. As far as the third wide receiver goes, rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed could be in play as the season goes on. Gutekunst said that those younger players need to get a lot of snaps this summer, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Luckily Love has a strong running back room to lean on. Aaron Jones is a proven running back who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, and AJ Dillon is capable as well.

It will be an interesting season for the Packers with Love taking over. Time will tell if they have struck gold at the quarterback position once again.