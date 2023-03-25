As the Green Bay Packers see their rivals in the NFC North make key moves in the offseason, it is difficult for the team’s fans to feel optimistic about the future. However, signing a key special teams player in Eric Wilson is at least a small step in the right direction.

The 6-1, 230-pound Wilson was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in October, and he immediately asserted himself on Green Bay’s special teams. Wilson played in 13 games for the Packers, and he tied for the team lead in special teams tackles with 13. He also saw action as a linebacker, and he contributed 4 tackles, 1 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

Wilson is a seven-year NFL veteran. He played with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans before he saw action with the Packers last season.

Special teams have been an area of weakness for the Packers the last two seasons. They ranked 32nd and dead last in 2021 and they were able to improve slightly in 2022, moving up to the No. 26 spot.

While general manager Brian Gutekunst would like to see further progress from the special teams in 2023, it’s clear he has other things that are bigger concerns. The Green Bay Packers still have not completed a trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers — presumably to the New York Jets — as the two teams are still trying to workout multiple details.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions appear to have taken major steps up in the offseason, while the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings appear to be ahead of the Packers as well