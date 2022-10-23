Packers’ big plan to shake up offensive line to help Aaron Rodgers hits snag

It’s officially panicking time for the Green Bay Packers. After two straight losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, fans are now worried for the team, and for good reason. The way they’ve lost has been the biggest worry, as their offense has looked extremely bad to start the year.

The two biggest concerns for the Packers are their play-calling and their offensive line. Ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders, they received unfortunate news on the latter problem. David Bakhtiari, the team’s star offensive lineman, is listed as questionable, throwing their plans into disarray.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The #Packers planned to retool their offensive line today, sources say, with Elgton Jenkins moving to left guard. But with LT David Bakhtiari (knee) now listed as questionable, it may not be possible. The focus all week was securing that O-line and blocking better.”

After collapsing in the second half against the Giants in Week 4, the Packers’ offense completely fell apart in Week 5. The much-improved Jets defense terrorized the flimsy Green Bay protection. Their pass rushers chased Aaron Rodgers all game long, leading to a terrible performance by the quarterback.

A third consecutive loss to the season will surely set off the remaining alarm bells on the Packers’ front loss, especially if it comes against the lowly Commanders. They might be the better team on paper, but the pressure’s on Green Bay to win over Washington, and do so convincingly. If they put up another mediocre performance… that’s not going to encourage this weary fan-base.